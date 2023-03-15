Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Bua calls Ranjeet to inform him that his wedding with Elahi would take place in two days. Meanwhile, Elahi is in her room, crying and missing her mother. She recalls the moment when Diljyot had left them. Amardeep tries to console his daughter but is shattered and helpless. Both father and daughter cry together on the floor.

Later, Dadi announces Elahi’s wedding to the neighborhood, while Jahaan and Jordan are shocked to hear the news. Amardeep is devastated and broken. Bua forcefully feeds Elahi with laddoo and taunts her. Later, Beeji offers alcohol to Amardeep, criticizing him for being an incompetent parent. Amardeep struggles to resist the temptation but fails. Later, Bua takes Elahi’s passport and tells her that she will move to Canada with Ranjeet after marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Jahaan tries to find work and asks Dharmendra what can be done to help Elahi. Dharmendra shares stories from Elahi’s childhood with Jahaan. Ranjeet arrives at Elahi’s home, and Dadi welcomes him, but Dharmendra can only watch sadly from the window.

Husna sneaks into the house and advises Elahi to run away to a relative’s place, but Elahi refuses. She believes that Amar might help her, and she doesn’t want to be compared to her mother or prove her Dadi wrong. Husna takes Elahi to Amardeep’s room, where Elahi sees her father lying drunk on the floor. Elahi starts crying, feeling helpless and alone. During the roka ceremony, Elahi sits next to Ranjeet, and she begins to hyperventilate as she realizes he is the same man who molested her before.

Will Elahi be able to escape from Ranjeet?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.