Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly questions Jahaan about his relationship with Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrives with his and Elahi’s (Neha Rana) wedding album, intending to show it to Dolly. Jahaan and Elahi plead with Jordan not to reveal the truth to Dolly, and Jordan agrees under the condition that Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) must touch his feet in front of everyone.

Jordan presents Elahi with a photo frame containing a picture of her and Jahaan. Jordan hints at needing a favour from Jahaan but doesn’t specify the request immediately. Jordan hangs the same photo frame on the wall at the Mehta house. Later, Jahaan is summoned by Jordan to an auditorium, where he confronts Jahaan, revealing that he knows Jahaan is Sultan.

In the coming episode, Jahaan agrees to Jordan’s terms but negotiates for the freedom of Elahi and his mother. Meanwhile, Maheep learns about the Sultan’s title deal as well. Later, Dolly becomes furious upon discovering that Elahi is performing at private events rather than on stage. Seerat is also upset about the deal between Jordan and Jahaan, but Jahaan feels compelled to accept it. Dolly finds out that Elahi and Jahaan do not stay together under the same roof and questions Jahaan about the truth.

Will Jahaan reveal the truth to Dolly?