Jordan threatens to reveal Jahaan's true identity as Sultan unless the deal is canceled. In a fit of anger, he reveals that Jahaan is Sultan to Elahi and the family in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, during the mehendi ceremony, while applying mehendi on Elahi’s (Neha Rana) palm instead of Jahaan, Jordan’s (Gautam Vig) name gets written. In shock, Dolly says that it’s a bad omen. During the Jaimala ceremony, tensions escalate with every passing moment, irking Jordan. Just as the fake pandit is about to commence the pooja, the ancestral Panditji unexpectedly arrives, leaving everyone in shock. Meanwhile, Jordan rushes to the police station to file a complaint, alleging that Elahi, who is already married to him, is marrying Jahaan.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi find themselves locked in the same cell, where they finally address and resolve the misunderstandings stemming from Jahaan abandoning Elahi at the wedding mandap. Meanwhile, Jordan, back at home, informs everyone that he has sent Jahaan and Elahi to a luxurious 5-star hotel for their wedding night. However, Jordan soon discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released.

In tonight’s episode, at Jordan’s birthday party, Elahi and her family plan a surprise celebration. Jordan asks Elahi for a kiss or some other uncomfortable favor, but she declines. He again asks Elahi to feed him cake but Elahi doesn’t agree. Frustrated by her refusals, Jordan approaches Jahaan and threatens to reveal his true identity as Sultan unless the deal is canceled. In a fit of anger, he reveals that Jahaan is Sultan to Elahi and the family.

What will Elahi’s reaction be upon hearing Jahaan truth?