Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi catches Beeji red handed

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Husna offers Jahaan ‘kadha’ and ‘paratha’, but he refuses when he learns it’s from Elahi. However, Elahi convinces him to have the ‘kadha’ through a conversation on the terrace using placards.

Elahi confronts Jahaan about a car race he participated in with Jordan. However, Jahaan refuses to discuss it and tells her to leave him alone. Jordan taunts Jahaan, claiming he will lose Elahi and never achieve his dreams. Inderjeet intervenes, telling Jordan to prove himself without his mother’s help. Jordan receives missed calls from Elahi and leaves to meet her. When Elahi asks Jordan about the car race, he evades the question.

In the coming episode, Elahi notices Beeji mixing bhasam into the food while talking to Happy, shocking Elahi. As Beeji prepares to feed Elahi food laced with bhasam, Lucky also appears and requests to be fed. In a moment of quick thinking, Elahi drops the food on the floor to save Lucky from being poisoned. Furious, Elahi confronts Beeji and demands to know why she has added bhasam to her food. Beeji gets shocked and apologizes, even offering to leave the house. Elahi urges Beeji to stay and issues a warning, promising not to tell Amar as long as she doesn’t repeat the act.

Will Beeji change her mind against Elahi?

