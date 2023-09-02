Television | Spoilers

Media people request Jordan and Elahi to dance together. They agree to do so but during the dance performance, Jordan makes Elahi feel uncomfortable. Furious Elahi soon slaps Jordan in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi (Neha Rana) pretend to be a couple in front of Dolly, who is suspicious of their relationship. Dolly wants to check if they sleep in the same room, so she sits in the hall. Consequently, Jahaan and Elahi are forced to spend the night inside Jahaan’s room. Jordan attempts various methods to make Dolly sleep to prevent Jahaan and Elahi from being together for long. Eventually, in desperation, he burns his own hand, leading to panic in the house. Jordan (Gautam Vig) asks Jahaan to take him to the hospital, and during the journey, Jahaan discovers Jordan’s deceit, leading to an argument about Elahi.

Dolly surprises the family by decorating the house for the anniversary celebration, revealing that she remembers the occasion. Everyone is shocked now as their plan has failed. In response, Jahaan suggests that Jordan and he should stick together throughout the party. This way, when Dolly mentions Elahi’s name, people will assume she’s referring to Jordan’s wife, not realizing she means Jahaan’s wife. Meanwhile, Maheep and Jordan have their own plan to reveal the truth to Dolly.

In the coming episode, Maheep and Jordan call the media at the party so that the truth of Jordan and Elahi’s marriage can be exposed. During the party, the media people requested Jordan and Elahi to dance together. They agree to do so but during the dance performance, Jordan makes Elahi feel uncomfortable. Furious Elahi soon slaps Jordan in front of the guests.

Will the truth come out in front of Dolly?