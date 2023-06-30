ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi wins music label contract over Jordan

Elahi and Jordan are in the office for signing the contract where it is confirmed to Jordan that the contract for the album is not going to him but to Elahi in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 14:14:34
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi visits the gurudwara to offer her gratitude and serve as a gesture of thankfulness for her victory. On the other hand, Jordan attempts to manipulate Elahi regarding the contract papers, expressing his reluctance to proceed without her if the music label chooses him. He aims to dissuade her from signing the papers.

To manipulate Elahi, Jordan convinces her that she must consult Amar before making any decisions. As Elahi prepares to meet Amar, Maheep feigns illness. Meanwhile, Jordan confesses to Amar that he feels like a failure, and despite being married to Elahi, he feels utterly alone. This revelation takes Amar aback.

In the coming episode, Elahi and Jordan are in the office to sign the contract, which is confirmed to Jordan that the contract for the album is not going to him but to Elahi. Maheep tries to manipulate Elahi by showing her the importance of husband and wife being dependent on each other and how they should always be together and not ahead of each other. However, Jordan puts on a façade and celebrates Elahi’s victory. 

Will Jordan accept Elahi winning?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Big News: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar & Mani Ratnam get invites to become Academy members

About The Author
Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

