Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s father Amar approves Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship

Elahi introduces Jahaan to Amar, revealing their relationship. Amar adopts a stern fatherly demeanor, but ultimately surprises Jahaan and Elahi by asking them to engage in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Loyal viewers of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, have witnessed interesting drama in the recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan takes Elahi to an under-construction building and shares his intention of renting a house there for their future. Elahi wonders how they will manage the finances, but Jahaan assures her everything will fall together. They discuss and envision their future together, full of dreams and aspirations.

Jahaan and Elahi open up to each other, sharing their wounds and past experiences. Jahaan reveals how his parents were betrayed by someone close, igniting his determination to regain their respect. Elahi confides in Jahaan about her mother’s story. They decide to meet Elahi’s father and disclose their relationship to him. Meanwhile, Jahaan receives a contract offer from a music label. He discusses it with Elahi, who supports his decision to sign it. Although Elahi expresses disappointment that Jahaan won’t be able to participate in the Great Indian Voice, she emphasizes the importance of securing their future. Jahaan also views this opportunity to create a better life for himself and Elahi.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi prepare for their first official meeting with Amar, Elahi’s father. Elahi introduces Jahaan to Amar, revealing their relationship. However, their happiness is short-lived when Elahi’s Dadi creates a scene, accusing Elahi of bringing shame to the family. Amar intervenes, silencing Dadi, and has a serious conversation with Jahaan. Amar adopts a stern fatherly demeanor, but ultimately surprises Jahaan and Elahi by asking them to get engaged.

Will Jahaan and Elahi’s relationship last?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.