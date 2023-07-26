ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Husna, Jordan, and Maheep clash over Elahi's career

Husna discovers that the producers rejected Elahi and suspect Maheep's involvement. An altercation occurs between Husna, Jordan, and Maheep, leaving Elahi without support in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 11:26:05
Junooniyatt spoiler: Husna, Jordan, and Maheep clash over Elahi's career 837483

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) attacks Jahaan for touching his wife, Elahi. As Elahi desperately tries to intervene and calm the situation. However, Jahaan shoves Jordan, accidentally causing Inder to fall down. The shocking turn of events leaves Elahi (Neha Rana) shocked. Soon, she slaps Jahaan for his reckless behavior.

The next day, Elahi gets a call from a producer, who asks her to drop at the office. Jordan questions Elahi about her outing, but she lies, stating that she is heading shopping with Husna. However, at the office, Maheep witnesses Elahi and gets shocked. Maheep and Jordan confront Elahi for lying about her meetings. Elahi takes a stand and questions if pursuing her dreams is wrong.

In the coming episode, Husna sends Sultan’s concert video to Elahi, and with that, Elahi receives a message from a fan named Priyanka, who encourages her to sing. Later, Husna discovers that the producers rejected Elahi, and suspect Maheep’s involvement. An altercation occurs between Husna, Jordan, and Maheep, leaving Elahi without support. Elahi feels humiliated and upset by her friend’s treatment. On the other hand, the audience goes crazy for Sultan as his show becomes a massive hit. Jahaan and Seerat celebrate the success of their concert.

Will Elahi be able to pursue her dreams?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

