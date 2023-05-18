Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan apologizes to Elahi in a cute way

Elahi confronts Jahaan about his night with Pari, and Jahaan tries to explain himself, but Elahi is not ready to forgive him. Jahaan decides to get Elahi to forgive him and protect her from Jordan in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Jahaan prepares to go on stage, Elahi accidentally answers a call from Jahaan’s parents. His mother begs Elahi to help her son since she’s the only one who can. Jahaan is about to give up when he hears Elahi’s voice in his headphones, which inspires him to sing. Jahaan delivers an incredible performance that mesmerizes everyone.

Jahaan’s stunning performance garners cheers from the audience while Jordan seethes with anger. Elahi recalls her commitment and leaves the venue. Despite Jahaan’s desire to speak with Elahi, he cannot do so as everyone congratulates him on his performance. When Elahi’s name is announced, she walks up to the stage and begins singing, captivating everyone in attendance. Elahi finishes her song, leaving the audience spellbound. The names of the selected contestants are announced. Jordan is enraged to discover that Jahaan has been selected. Later, Jahaan catches up with Elahi and apologizes for his behavior, but Elahi tells him she has nothing to do with him anymore. Her self-respect is paramount, and she sees their debts as settled.

In the coming episode, Elahi arrives and catches Jordan’s attention at his brother Varun’s sangeet, Meanwhile, Baljeet is revealed to be Inderjeet’s brother, and Jahaan and Jordan are cousins. Jahaan makes a dramatic entry into the Mehta house and tries to win Elahi’s heart. He also meets Inderjeet and his grandparents. Jordan’s family meets Elahi, and Jahaan serves pani puri to Elahi with a sorry message. However, Elahi confronts Jahaan about his night with Pari, and Jahaan tries to explain himself, but Elahi is not ready to forgive him. Jahaan decides to get Elahi to forgive him and protect her from Jordan.

Will Elahi forgive Jahaan?

