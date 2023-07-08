Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to meet Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Seerat persuades Jahaan to agree to the live performance. Meanwhile, Elahi finds herself watching Jahaan’s live video and experiences a momentary surge of recognition, believing it might be him. Jahaan takes the stage, standing before an enthusiastic club audience. In a heart-warming turn of events, Inderjeet returns, and shares a joyous meal with the family after an extended absence. During this gathering, Jordan announces his upcoming concert, leaving Elahi perplexed about how Jordan can break his promise of working together.

Maheep dismisses Elahi’s concerns about Jordan’s solo concert, shutting her down. Seeking solace, Elahi visits the gurudwara, where the pathi ji suggests she starts teaching children. Embracing the opportunity, Elahi takes up the role of a teacher. While Jahaan continues balancing live shows and working at the cafe, Jordan also pursues his concert endeavours. Seerat brings a big contract from Punjab to Jahaan’s attention, and after initial hesitation, Jahaan agrees. Together, Seerat and Jahaan embark on their journey to India.

In the coming episode, Jahaan instructs Seerat to check into a hotel upon their arrival in India. Seerat inquires about the reason behind it. Jahaan cryptically responds, mentioning that he needs to meet someone. Jahaan comes to Mehta house. Elahi, who has a strong intuition, senses Jahaan’s presence in her surroundings.

Will Jahaan and Elahi meet?

