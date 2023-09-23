Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages

Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 15:30:36
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger.

Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi tries to help the people and find a way to escape. However, one of the terrorists’ slaps Elahi for acting smart. Meanwhile, Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others.

How will Jahaan rescue Elahi from the terrorists?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

