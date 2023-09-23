Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan sets godown on fire to free hostages

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger.

Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi tries to help the people and find a way to escape. However, one of the terrorists’ slaps Elahi for acting smart. Meanwhile, Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others.

Junooniyatt Ep 159 22nd September 2023 Written Episode Update

How will Jahaan rescue Elahi from the terrorists?