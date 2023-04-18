Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi seeks divine intervention for Jahaan’s recovery. Her heartfelt singing at the Gurudwara captures the attention of Pathaji, who reassures her that Jahaan will be alright.

The doctor later confirms that Jahaan is out of danger, bringing a wave of relief over Elahi. However, Jahaan’s happiness is short-lived as he learns from his uncle that his parents have been homeless for the past few weeks. The weight of guilt and regret for falling in love crushes Jahaan, and he breaks down. Amid this, Elahi enters Jahaan’s room to reveal her love for him, holding prasad in her hand. Jahaan pretends to be asleep as Elahi stands there, ready to speak.

In the coming episode, Maheep confronts Jordan about the accident. Jordan dismisses it as a mere race between the boys. Just then, Elahi walks into Jordan’s room, creating an awkward tension between her and Maheep. Elahi rebukes Jordan for his immature behavior, and Jordan is pleased to see that she cares about him. However, Maheep realizes that Elahi may have been the reason behind the race.

Meanwhile, Amar informs Bua that Elahi had messaged him before going to the hospital, ensuring no questions were raised about her going out at night. Jordan enters Jahaan’s room and taunts him, accusing him of selecting that specific car before the race to make Jordan take the damaged one. Jordan rejoices over Jahaan’s vocal cord damage, causing immense pain to Jahaan.

Will Elahi confess her love for Jahaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.