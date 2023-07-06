Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan's surprise announcement shocks Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Elahi meets her father, Amar, who advises her against signing the contract papers. Unbeknownst to Elahi, Amar has been manipulated by Jordan. Jahaan gains immense popularity in a parallel storyline with his exceptional singing talent. However, he adopts a new look and conceals his true identity, adding an element of mystery to his newfound stardom.

Jahaan records his first song, reminiscing about the moments he shared with Elahi. Seerat praises Jahaan, and he confides in her that his voice emerges from a broken heart. Seerat is confident that Jahaan’s video will go viral, but Jahaan remains unaffected. Seerat informs everyone that Jahaan’s video has garnered 50k likes within an hour. Determined to regain his parents’ lost respect, Jahaan resolves to go to India, regardless of the challenges he may face.

In the coming episode, Seerat persuades Jahaan to agree to the live performance. Meanwhile, Elahi finds herself watching Jahaan’s live video and experiences a momentary surge of recognition, believing it might be him. Jahaan takes the stage, standing before an enthusiastic club audience. In a heart-warming turn of events, Inderjeet returns, and shares a joyous meal with the family after an extended absence. During this gathering, Jordan announces his upcoming concert, leaving Elahi perplexed about how Jordan can break his promise of working together.

Will Elahi confront Jordan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.