Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi weeps in the corner and Jahaan comes to speak to her. He first thanks Elahi for once again helping in hiding the marriage secret from his mother and saving his mother Dolly’s life. Later, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) offers Elahi (Neha Rana) his handkerchief. Elahi takes it and remembers it to be the same hand embroidered hankie that she had given Jahaan when the two were in a relationship. Jahaan and Elahi remember their happy days and get emotional.

Maheep and Jordan have their own plan to reveal the truth to Dolly. Maheep and Jordan (Gautam Vig) call the media at the party so that the truth of Jordan and Elahi’s marriage can be exposed. During the party, the media people requested Jordan and Elahi to dance together. They agree to do so but during the dance performance, Jordan makes Elahi feel uncomfortable. Furious Elahi (Neha Rana) soon slaps Jordan in front of the guests.

In the coming episode, Elahi witnesses Jordan’s evil behaviour and speaks up. She mentions that she is silent that doesn’t mean that she would bear his brunt. However, Jordan talks cheaply to Elahi. Soon, Maheep raises her voice and mentions that Jordan was wrong today and his act was uncalled for. Jordan is shocked to see his mother against him because of Elahi.

Will Jordan seek revenge from Elahi?