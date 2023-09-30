Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi

Elahi switches on the fan and red chili powder spreads across the room. Jordan rushes to protect Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 12:16:07
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple. When the family refuses to welcome Elahi, Jordan does the aarti of the new bahu and welcomes her into the house.

After the surprising grehpravesh ceremony, a flashback will be shown revealing the condition that Jordan had kept in front of Elahi. Jordan (Gautam Vig) asked Elahi to be his wife for a month in exchange for donating blood to Jahaan. The family questions Jordan, to which he tells them that it was Elahi’s choice to return to the house as his wife. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) is shocked and questions Elahi’s decision.

In the coming episode, a mishap happens when Elahi switches on the fan and red chili powder spreads across the room. Jordan rushes to protect Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, accusing Jordan of wrongdoing to Elahi (Neha Rana).

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

