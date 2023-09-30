Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple. When the family refuses to welcome Elahi, Jordan does the aarti of the new bahu and welcomes her into the house.

After the surprising grehpravesh ceremony, a flashback will be shown revealing the condition that Jordan had kept in front of Elahi. Jordan (Gautam Vig) asked Elahi to be his wife for a month in exchange for donating blood to Jahaan. The family questions Jordan, to which he tells them that it was Elahi’s choice to return to the house as his wife. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) is shocked and questions Elahi’s decision.

In the coming episode, a mishap happens when Elahi switches on the fan and red chili powder spreads across the room. Jordan rushes to protect Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, accusing Jordan of wrongdoing to Elahi (Neha Rana).

Junooniyatt Ep 164 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

