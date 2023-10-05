Junooniyatt update: Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff's edge

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Amar is furious with Elahi for leaving the house. He threatens her to break ties if she returns to the Mehta house again. Jahaan intervenes and tells Amar that he believes Elahi is being blackmailed by Jordan. The next morning, Maheep humiliates Elahi in the kitchen and Elahi rushes to the terrace while crying.

Jahaan, who spent the night on the terrace, tries to get the truth from Elahi. Meanwhile, Jordan is looking for Elahi, and Rasika instigates him with the belief that she is running away with Jahaan. Amar and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) suspect Elahi. Later, before the family dinner, Maheep deliberately injures Elahi’s hand in the kitchen. Feeling responsible for the whole situation Jahaan burns his own hand in repentance. Later, Jordan (Gautam Vig) takes Elahi out for dinner, where some disrespectful comments from some strangers lead into a fight between Jordan and the boys.

In the coming episode, Jordan gets injured while fighting the boys. At home, Maheep blames Elahi for Jordan’s condition. The next day Jordan plans a surprise for Elahi, but Dolly’s suspicious behavior troubles Jahaan. Jahaan thinks that everyone wants to harm Elahi so he forcefully makes Elahi sit in his car and takes her away to a cliff. Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge to reveal the truth.

Junooniyatt Ep 168 4th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Elahi reveal the truth?