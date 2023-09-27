Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s health deteriorates, Jordan's bold condition shocks Elahi

Jahaan urgently needs blood. On the other hand, Jordan with the same blood type is unreachable. Elahi tries to search for the blood and prays for help at a temple in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 12:53:44
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi and Jahaan’s smart act helps the police to nab the terrorists. One of the terrorists manages to set himself free and comes in front of Jahaan and Elahi. Frustrated by Elahi’s action, the terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) gets rushed to the hospital. Elahi prays at the roadside temple, recalling Jahaan’s love for her. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi (Neha Rana) rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi’s determination and her divine connection bring Jahaan back from the edge of death. However, his condition deteriorates again, and he urgently needs blood. On the other hand, Jordan (Gautam Vig) with the same blood type is unreachable. Elahi tries to search for the blood and prays for help at a temple where Jordan appears, willing to donate, at a condition. He asks Elahi to give a second chance to their marriage in return for blood.

Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

Will Elahi accept this condition?

