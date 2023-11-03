Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee: Viaan learns about Katha being Raghav’s fiancée

When Viaan enters the party, he meets Raghav who takes him to meet his fiancée. Raghav introduces Katha as his fiancée which shocks Viaan. Katha and Viaan have an awkward moment in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Nov,2023 15:07:30
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha (Aditi Sharma) comes to Raghav’s house for some work but soon gets surprised as Raghav and his daughter Pihu plan a special surprise for her. Raghav and Katha complete three months of friendship and to celebrate Pihu plans everything. After the cake cutting, Pihu also reveals a special date night that she planned for Raghav (Manish Raisinghan) and Katha. The latter gets happy with all the sweet surprises.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) decides to attend the event that Katha is organizing. Finally, at the event, Katha and Viaan come face to face. However, they don’t speak to each other. Soon, Viaan who is going through emotional turmoil, gets drunk. In a drunken state, he falls unconscious and Katha helps him to reach home safely.

In the coming episode, Katha organizes a party wherein she decides to make and announcement about her wedding with Raghav. She asks Raghav to invite his friends too. However, Raghav ends up inviting his favourite poet Viaan. When Viaan enters the party, he meets Raghav who takes him to meet his fiancée. Raghav introduces Katha as his fiancée which shocks Viaan. Katha and Viaan have an awkward moment.

Katha drops Viaan at his house when he passes out after drinking at the event. Katha and Raghav have dinner together on the occasion of their three-month anniversary. Meanwhile, Viaan wants to meet Katha and get some answers.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

