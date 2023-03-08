Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan is struggling to express his feelings to Kathaa and also reaches out to Aarav for help. Viaan tries to confess Kathaa about his feelings but fails to do so.

On the other hand, Kathaa gets to know about Neerja’s life and tries to mend things between Neerja and her sons but they end up accusing Kathaa of trying to get Neerja’s property by being nice to her.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan will give Neerja goggles to help her see colours, and then he will inform her of her colour blindness. He’ll tell her she deserves to see colours because she’s the one who brought them into Kathaa and Aarav’s lives in the first place. Kailash, on the other hand, will celebrate Holi with Katha as his daughter. Katha will get overwhelmed.

Will Viaan confess his feelings?

