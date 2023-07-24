Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa's boss

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) realizes her feelings for Viaan (Adnan Khan) and proposes to him. However, Teji comes to the office and warns Kathaa to stay away from Viaan. Kathaa starts maintaining distance from Viaan.

Aarav notices his mother upset and informs Robin, aka Viaan, that her mother (Kathaa) is upset and she doesn’t have someone to talk to about it. Aarav would add that her mother requires someone specific to communicate with. Viaan, on the other hand, asks Kathaa what is upsetting her and insists on sharing her emotions with him.

In the coming episode, Aarav decides to go to Kathaa’s office. As soon as he comes to the gate, he witnesses his Robin. Aarav discovers that his Robin is Kathaa’s boss and gets shocked.

What will Kathaa do now? Will Aarav accept Viaan as Kathaa’s special friend?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

