Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav plans to bring Viaan and Kathaa closer

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) shares a special revelation with Viaan (Adnan Khan), showing him a picture of her son, Aarav. As the picture unfolds, Viaan is taken aback to realize that Kathaa’s son is none other than his beloved Batman. Kathaa then reveals that she knew about the secret identity of Viaan’s Batman, her son Aarav.

Viaan tries to make a romantic move on Kathaa, while they are at the office. Kathaa lovingly pushes him away, stating it’s a workplace. However, Viaan insists on revealing their love, whereas Kathaa prefers to wait for the right time.

In the coming episode, Aarav will tell Viaan to bring his special friend to his mom’s birthday party. Soon, he will make Viaan and Kathaa meet each other to bring them closer. Later on the call, Viaan will mention to Kathaa that Aarav has invited Teji to the party and she will come to the party.

Will Teji accept Katha and Viaan’s relationship?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

