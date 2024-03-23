Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj confesses his love for Kavya during Holi celebration

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj and Giriraj get together and plan to ruin Kavya’s Holi celebration. In front of the guest, Giriraj reveals that they follow a ritual wherein the bahu of the house has to eat 21 laddoos on her first Holi. However, they mix chillies inside the laddoos.

Kavya eats the laddoos and finds out that there are chillies inside. However, she still eats all spicy laddoos and fails Adhiraj’s plan. Soon, Kavya witnesses water and buttermilk, she starts drinking as she feels spicy. However, Adhiraj yet again plan to trouble Kavya. He drinks water and buttermilk from the glasses so that Kavya fails to get any.

In the coming episode, Kavya and Adhiraj perform puja together. During the puja, Kavya slips and a lamp is about to fall on her. However, Adhiraj manages to hold it and save Kavya from getting injured. Later, Adhiraj confesses his love for Kavya in front of the media. Kavya gets emotional. The family members get shocked by the confession.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 131 22 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Kavya eats the laddoos and finds out that there are chillies inside. However, she still eats all spicy laddoos and fails Adhiraj’s plan.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.