Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Adhiraj dresses up a servant in saree, addresses him as Kavya

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya and Adhiraj, upon returning to Giriraj House, faced questioning from Giriraj regarding Kavya’s ability to manage in the household. Undeterred, Kavya confidently asserted her position as the top IAS officer, expressing her commitment to being an exemplary daughter-in-law and wife. Meanwhile, amidst their blossoming romance, Adhiraj playfully requested Kavya’s “seva,” leading to a spirited pillow fight. The couple culminated their affectionate moments by taking the 8th vow.

In the coming episode, Amidst Kavya’s first rasoi, a distressing call interrupts as a woman reports goons destroying their home, challenging Kavya to prove herself as the first IAS officer and an ideal bahu. A twist unfolds during Mata Ka Jagrata when Kavya reaches police station for justice. Giriraj, learning the truth, instructs Alka to summon Kavya. In a surprising move, Adiraj disguises his house help in a saree, taking a servant to the jagrata, leaving Giriraj in shock. As the ladies prepare for the Muh Dikhayi ki Rasam, Adiraj gets worried.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 86 22 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Adiraj’s family welcome the newly married couple in the house with proper ritual. Giriraj tells Kavya to cook food as part of her first rasoi ritual as it’s her first day.

