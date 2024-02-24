Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj’s mother comes to Lucknow to teach Kavya a lesson

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya learns that Giriraj has taken her finger prints and placed it on the knife and is putting her in trouble. She soon goes and confront Giriraj and warns to take actions against him. While, she fails to find a strong proof, she decides to put Giriraj behind the bars.

Kavya finds out that the man who claimed that his wife was murdered by her is alive. Kavya gets her location and informs Police about the same. Soon, she learns that the entire plan was executed by Giriraj. She brings police home and gets Giriraj arrested for trapping her.

In the coming episode, Giriraj’s wife gets upset after his arrest and questions Kavya. Soon, the reporters also enter the house and asks Kavya to give her statement. On the other hand, Giriraj’s mother learn about his arrest and also learns that Kavya got him arrested. She gets angry and decides to come to Lucknow to teach Kavya a lesson.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 110 23 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Kavya learns that the entire plan was executed by Giriraj. She brings police home and gets Giriraj arrested for trapping her.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.