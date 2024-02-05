Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya celebrates her big achievement with family

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj, earnestly requesting Rajiv’s acceptance of his relationship with Kavya, proposes to clear Navya’s name from all allegations. In the course of his investigation, he discovers Omi’s culpability in Navya’s tragic death. Just as Kavya enters, observing Adhiraj’s visibly worried demeanor, she questions him about the source of his distress, leaving the audience wondering if Adhiraj will reveal Omi’s involvement in front of Kavya.

Adhiraj hides the truth from Kavya and tries to uncover the truth first himself. However, Omi and Giriraj learns that Adhiraj is trying to uncover Kavya’s sister Navya’s death mystery hence they burn the important files kept in the room. Adhiraj gets shocked and decides to extinguish the fire but Giriraj stops him.

In the coming episode, Kavya’s positive changes in the society are seen by the CM and he praises her. Soon, he honours her with a medal which makes her emotional. Kavya comes home and shows the medal to her family and they all get emotional. Soon, Kavya stops them from crying and celebrates the happy moment and dances with her family.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 97 3 February 2024 Written Episode Update

