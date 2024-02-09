Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya gets blamed for exposing Omi’s infertility secret

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, the family members dance and celebrate Kavya’s IAS achievement. Soon, she declares that the first case that she will open is of her sister Navya and will dig deep into her case to find the truth.

Kavya becomes an IAS officer and gets posting in some other city. However, Adhiraj decides to speak to his dad and transfer Kavya’s posting to Lucknow. Kavya gets angry at Adhiraj for his decision. Soon, the two get into an ugly argument. Omi and Giriraj watch the two fight and get happy.

In the coming episode, Kavya passes by Omi’s room wherein he witnesses the two fighting. Kavya overhears that Omi’s wife cannot get pregnant due to Omi’s infertility issue. Soon, the next morning, she comes up with a solution as she asks Omi’s wife to opt for IVF. However, this good idea turns bad as Omi gets angry at Kavya for interfering in his life. Giriraj and Adhiraj also get angry at Kavya as she gets blamed for exposing Omi’s infertility secret.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 101 8 February 2024 Written Episode Update

