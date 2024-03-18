Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya helps Alka in delivering her baby

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya and Adhiraj continue their tashan moments. Meanwhile, Alka, who is pregnant with Omi’s child, experiences labour pain. Malini tries to calm Alka. Kavya learns about Alka’s condition and rushes to help her. However, Alka refuses to take Kavya’s help and asks her to leave. However, when Kavya refuses to leave, Adhiraj comes and takes her along.

Adhiraj argues with Kavya and asks her to stay away from family matters. However, Kavya tries to explain Adhiraj about Alka’s situations. Soon, Adhiraj agrees to take Kavya’s help. Both of them take Alka to the hospital in a car. However, they face yet another problem when their car gets stuck in traffic, due to Holi celebration in the area.

In the coming episode, Kavya’s car also breaks down and they fail to take Alka to the hospital. Kavya comes up with an idea. She makes Alka sleep on a cart and asks the ladies around to cover her. She asks one of the lady to bring hot water. She herself helps Alka in delivering her baby. Soon, Alka gives birth to a baby boy which makes Adhiraj happy.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 125 15 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Alka, who is pregnant with Omi’s child, experiences labour pain. Kavya learns about Alka’s condition and rushes to help her. However, Alka refuses to take Kavya’s help.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.