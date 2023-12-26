Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya sacrifices her love

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adi finds out that Giriraj is appointing him as the leader of the youth wing instead of his brother. Meanwhile, Kavya finds a critical clue to stop the bootleg alcohol production. Adi wants to surprise Kavya and decides to help solve a case for her.

Meanwhile, Omi comes up with a plan to frame Kavya and send her to jail. However, Adi gets trapped in this plan and hence he gets arrested. Kavya comes to the jail to meet Adi and asks him the reason behind coming to the hospital. Soon, he shows the ring and learns that Adi came to propose her. Kavya then decides to prove Adi’s innocence. Soon, Giriraj calls Kavya and asks her to leave Adi in order to save him.

In the coming episode, Kavya makes a very tough decision to save her love Adi. She decides to sacrifice her love and reveals about her decision to her father Rajeev. She also asks her father to help her in this big move. Meanwhile, Adi gets released from the jail and rushes to meet Kavya.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 66 25 December 2023 Written Episode Update

