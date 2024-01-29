Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya slaps a guest for humiliating her father Rajeev

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Giriraj organizes a reception party for Kavya and Adiraj and invites Kavya’s family. However, Rajeev refuses to attend. Meanwhile, Panday reopens the murder case in which Adiraj was accused. Kavya goes missing from the reception, to gather crucial evidence that could potentially unveil the truth surrounding Adiraj’s case.

Kavya returns home for her reception. While Kavya and Adhiraj’s dance, an unexpected twist takes place as Omi intoxicate Rajeev, leading to him donning a girl’s outfit and joining the dance. This incident sparks tension between the two families. Kavya gets shocked to see her father getting humiliated.

In the coming episode, Kavya stops the DJ from playing a song and handles her intoxicated father Rajeev. Soon, the guests start laughing at the situation. Later, one of the guests’ forces Rajeev to dance. Kavya tries to stop the guest but when he goes overboard, Kavya slaps him. The guest gets angry and complaints to Giriraj’s family. Meanwhile, Rajeev blames Kavya for calling him to the party to face humiliation. Kavya gets upset and cries.

