Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya tries to solve Adhiraj and his mother’s fight

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj likes Kavya’s idea and supports her. However, Giriraj opposes Kavya’s idea. Omi blames Alka that because of her he had to face humiliation. Alka feels bad and decides to do birth control operation so that it will prove that she can also never become a mother. However, Kavya learns about the same and stops Alka. She fights against Giriraj to save Alka from birth control operation.

Adhiraj finds out that the pharma company which was involved with Navya’s death was owned by Omi. He figures out that Omi is responsible for Navya’s death and breaks down. However, Adhiraj decides to reveal the truth to Kavya but Adhiraj’s mother stops him.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj and his mother get into an argument as Adhiraj wants to reveal the truth to Kavya. On the other hand, Adhiraj’s mother wants to hide it to save her son Omi. Soon, Kavya enters the picture and questions them about the fight. Adhiraj hugs Kavya and she tries to solve his fight with his mother.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 105 14 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Adhiraj figures out that Omi is responsible for Navya’s death and breaks down. However, Adhiraj decides to reveal the truth to Kavya.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.