Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Malini blames Kavya for Omi’s bad state

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Amma firmly responds that Kavya cannot leave the house until the last Brahmin has finished eating. As Kavya is grinding wheat in the mill, she receives a call informing her that a journalist has evidence related to Navya Bansal. Kavya attempts to leave, but Amma is sitting outside the door, preventing her from going anywhere.

With the help of the house help, Kavya goes but Amma learns about Kavya being missing and gets angry. Kavya manages to stop the journalist, who has the important evidence. The journalist hands over a photo of a man who is dressed in a black hoodie. Kavya remembers seeing the hoodie with Omi and decides to confront him. Kavya goes to Omi and questions him about the man, Omi fears getting exposed.

In the coming episode, Kavya continuously questions Omi about the jacket to find out the real culprit. Omi gets anxiety attack and soon he starts shivering. Omi’s mother Malini comes and gets shocked to see Omi’s state. She gets angry at Kavya and blames her for Omi’s condition. However, Kavya tries to explain the situation to her mother-in-law, who refuses to believe her and asks her to leave. Omi’s mother calms him down and promises to be her protector.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 115 1 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Amma demands Kavya to leave the house. However, Kavya stops Amma and Adhiraj also supports Kavya. Giriraj’s mother wants Kavya to prove her worth as a homemaker.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.