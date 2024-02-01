Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Omi apologizes to Rajeev

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Rajeev blames Kavya for calling him to the party to face humiliation. Kavya gets upset and cries. In a bid to avenge Rajeev’s humiliation, Adhiraj disguises himself in a feminine attire and delivers a heartfelt dance performance. Expressing gratitude, he dedicates the act to all women who have contributed significantly in his life.

Witnessing Adhiraj’s noble gesture, Kavya embraces him, recognizing his efforts to spare Rajeev from further embarrassment. Filled with tears upon discovering that Rajeev’s drink was intentionally intoxicated by Sohan as part of Omi’s evil plan, Kavya confronts Omi with intense emotion, hurling a bat in his direction.

In the coming episode, Kavya and her family get angry at Omi for his cheap act. He openly confesses that he did it as he hates Kavya and her family. Adhiraj takes stand for Kavya and her family too. Later, Adhiraj takes Omi to Rajeev’s house and asks him to apologize. Omi folds his hand and apologizes to Rajeev but he ignores and refuses to accept his apology. Omi gets angry.

