Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Krishna seeks divorce; wants Aryaman to marry Mohini

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with tension mounting on Krishna (Debattama Saha) and Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) as they await the reports of the DNA test. As we know, Sid and Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) have taken care of every possible game they have to play at the hospital and with reports. So as expected, the DNA report will also be against Aryaman.

The upcoming episode will see Kundan telling the family that Mohini is pregnant with Aryaman’s child. All in the family will be shocked, and Krishna’s last ray of hope and trust in Aryaman will be shattered. She will immediately tell the family that she wants divorce from Aryaman so that he can marry Mohini and give the kid his name.

All in the family will plead before Krishna to not leave them. But with Aryaman accepting his mistake, Krishna will be determined to go out of the house.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.