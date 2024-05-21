Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman rescues Krishna; marries her

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) caught in a big drama of her marriage after sending Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) away. As we know, the villagers forced Aryaman to wed Krishna. But Krishna told Arya to not hold himself responsible for her future, and she paved the way for Aryaman’s escape. However, Aryaman felt guilty for being selfish and not thinking about Krishna. He returned to help her. As we know, Pinkesh took advantage of the situation and wanted to marry Krishna.

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman protecting Krishna and halting the wedding with Pinkesh. He will tell Krishna that he cannot let her suffer alone for the deed he did by putting sindoor on her hairline. Amidst major drama, Aryaman will marry Krishna and will take his marital vows of safeguarding her for life. However, his mind will be clouded with thoughts over his relationship with Ananya and her family.

Krishna Mohini Ep 22 20th May Written Episode Update

Krishna was forced to marry Pinkesh after Aryaman’s escape. Mohan tried to sabotage the wedding and threatened Pinkesh. However, both Mohan and Krishna were nabbed and Krishna was forced to marry Pinkesh. Aryaman came to rescue Krishna.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.