Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai spoiler: Naren makes a big promise to Nandini

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai produced by Jamnadas Majethia, can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Nandini is heartbroken as she thinks Naren will not be able to marry her. Meanwhile, Naren makes plans to travel to the US to escape from his family. Naren announces that he is going to Mumbai for his visa interview. However, Hemraj calls Nandini’s mama and brother to talk about their marriage.

Nandini told her friend that she really respects Naren’s father because he stands against the dowry system. This made Nandini feel better because she was worried about putting financial pressure on her uncle for her wedding expenses. At the same time, Hemraj’s decision to meet Nandini’s family made Ronak suspicious. He thinks Hemraj might have hidden reasons for agreeing to the marriage, which makes Naren angry.

In the coming episode, Naren reassures Nandini over a call that everything is going smoothly, to which Nandini expresses her trust in him. Naren promises Nandini that he will never break her trust. Meanwhile, Hemraj visits Nandini’s family, and when Mama Ji inquires about Naren’s absence, Hemraj responds, ‘In our house, when elders are conversing, younger members do not participate, especially when the topic is marriage. This situation incites fury within the family.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Ep 22 19 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Naren doesn’t want to attend the party, but his mother convinces him. Naren stands against Hemraj and his thoughts regarding marriage in front of everyone at the birthday party.

Set in Gujarat, the show puts the spotlight on Nandini (Meera Deosthale), who has been raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, played by Jagat Rawat and Sejal Jha. Deeply rooted in tradition, Nandini respects her elders, she’s well-read, and is progressive in her thoughts. Her Mama (paternal uncle) has taught her to question what she doesn’t understand, and Nandini does so fearlessly. Actor Zaan Khan essays the role of Nandini’s husband, Naren Ratanshi.