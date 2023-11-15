Kumkum Bhagya: Jasbeer plans to kill Rajvansh

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, the show takes 20-year leap and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) stays along with her daughter Purvi, bua Vishakha and mother Manpreet and they work for Kumkum Bhagya Hall. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Vishakha land at Rajvansh aka RV’s (Abrar Qazi) office with an appointment. Hence, the receptionist denies them entry.

Vishakha gets angry and soon creates a scene in the office. The security people kicked out both Purvi and Vishakha from RV’s office. Later, Purvi comes across Jasbeer who misbehaves with her. However, Purvi slaps him and leaves. Later, Prachi’s family arrives at the event from catering work and Rajvansh inaugurates it. Later, Jasbeer also comes there. Purvi volunteers to help the cook find an ingredient and runs into Jasbeer. He threatens Purvi to call off her engagement with Ashutosh. However, when she denies, Jasbeer tries to molest Purvi. Soon, RV comes there and saves Purvi. RV also get Jasbeer arrested.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer aids help him get the bail. He comes out of the jail and decides to kill RV (Abrar Qazi). During Ravan Dahan, Jasbeer plans to cut Ravan’s statue leg so that it falls on the pandal and it catches fire. He ultimately plans to kill RV in this entire accident.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2582 14th November 2023 Written Episode Update

