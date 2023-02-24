Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Khushi takes care of Daljeet. Pallavi tells Daljeet that RanbIr is happy over Khushi’s arrival, and they should think about adopting her.

Later, Ranbir later meets Khushi’s mother, but she rebukes him. Pallavi tells Ranbir that they need to act fast for Khushi and get her home. Meanwhile, Prachi agrees with Baljeet’s idea to adopt Khushi. Prachi comes to meet Khushi and tells her mother that she wishes to adopt her.

Now, in the coming episode, Police arrive at Kohli’s house to arrest Ranbir. The latter gets shocked and asks the reason behind the same. Police inform Ranbir that he is being arrested on molestation charges as Payal has filed a complaint. Police mention Prachi to be the eye witness. Soon, Ranbir and Prachi get shocked to see each other. Ranbir asks Prachi to listen to him but she refuses to do so. Soon, the Police take Ranbir along with them to the police station.

What will happen next?

