Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Police arrive at Kohli’s house to arrest Ranbir. The latter gets shocked and asks the reason behind the same. Police inform Ranbir that he is being arrested on molestation charges as Payal has filed a complaint.

Later, the Police mention Prachi to be the eye witness. Soon, Ranbir and Prachi get shocked to see each other. Ranbir asks Prachi to listen to him but she refuses to do so. Soon, the Police take Ranbir along with them to the police station.

Now, in the coming episode, Ranbir gets jailed and he tries to talk to Prachi. He asks Prachi about hiding and not revealing about her being alive. However, she refuses to speak to him. Later, Pallavi reaches the police station and asks for the person’s name who filed the case against Ranbir. Soon, Prachi enters and Inspector points at her. Dida and Pallavi get shocked to see Prachi coming alive.

What will happen next? Will Prachi take back the complaint?

