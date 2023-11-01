Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir get married

Akshay thinks that he will create such situation that Prachi will happily marry him instead of Ranbir. However, Ranbir and Prachi will be dressed in red bridal outfits and will finally get married in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Nov,2023 14:02:47
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir get married 866013

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay’s mother and father support Prachi and take a stand for her. Soon, Akshay’s mother asks Pallavi to accept Prachi from her son Ranbir. The latter also reveals to Pallavi that he only loves Prachi. Soon, Pallavi agrees to Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding. Akshay gets furious and leaves. Soon, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s marriage is announced and the two also sit for the puja.

Akshay expresses his concern over losing Prachi. However, Vishakha asks her to handle the situation calmly. Akshay confides in Vishakha about his woes and soon offers Khushi’s full custody to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). The latter gets happy but Akshay has different evil plans in his mind. Soon, Akshay thinks that he will create such situation that Prachi will happily marry him instead of Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Pandit ji sees Ranbir’s kundalini and reveals to him that these four coming days are dangerous for him. However, Ranbir ignores his prediction and decides to go ahead with the wedding. Ranbir and Prachi get engaged and during the engagement ceremony, Akshay also apologizes to Kohli’s family.

Later, audiences will witness that Ranbir and Prachi will be dressed in red bridal outfits and will finally get married.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2571 1st October 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir and Prachi get engaged and during the engagement ceremony Akshay also apologizes to Kohli family

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi? 866109
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi?
Kundali Bhagya: Karan brings Preeta to Luthra mansion 866007
Kundali Bhagya: Karan brings Preeta to Luthra mansion
I will be fasting along with my wife this Karwa Chauth: Abhishek Malik 866003
I will be fasting along with my wife this Karwa Chauth: Abhishek Malik
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom 865799
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal 865761
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun's deteriorating health 865727
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun’s deteriorating health

Latest Stories

Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting 866173
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat’s ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama 866165
Exclusive: Kumar Vaibhav in Netflix series Vakalatnama
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films' Sony LIV series 866133
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth 866132
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande Exhibits Her Traditional Dressup Style In Saree In A Reel On Karwa Chauth
Ananya Panday's Unique Halloween With A Witch On The Beach; Check Here 866044
Ananya Panday’s Unique Halloween With A Witch On The Beach; Check Here
#RIP: 8 months pregnant Malayalam actress Dr. Priya dies of cardiac arrest 866115
#RIP: 8 months pregnant Malayalam actress Dr. Priya dies of cardiac arrest
Read Latest News