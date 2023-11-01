Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir get married

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay’s mother and father support Prachi and take a stand for her. Soon, Akshay’s mother asks Pallavi to accept Prachi from her son Ranbir. The latter also reveals to Pallavi that he only loves Prachi. Soon, Pallavi agrees to Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding. Akshay gets furious and leaves. Soon, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s marriage is announced and the two also sit for the puja.

Akshay expresses his concern over losing Prachi. However, Vishakha asks her to handle the situation calmly. Akshay confides in Vishakha about his woes and soon offers Khushi’s full custody to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). The latter gets happy but Akshay has different evil plans in his mind. Soon, Akshay thinks that he will create such situation that Prachi will happily marry him instead of Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Pandit ji sees Ranbir’s kundalini and reveals to him that these four coming days are dangerous for him. However, Ranbir ignores his prediction and decides to go ahead with the wedding. Ranbir and Prachi get engaged and during the engagement ceremony, Akshay also apologizes to Kohli’s family.

Later, audiences will witness that Ranbir and Prachi will be dressed in red bridal outfits and will finally get married.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2571 1st October 2023 Written Episode Update

