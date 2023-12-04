Kumkum Bhagya: Purvi and Ashutosh get engaged

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) gears up for her engagement with Ashutosh. However, Beena demands a scooter for Ashutosh and seeks the bangle Ranbeer gave to Prachi to mortgage in lieu of the scooter. Purvi considers calling off her engagement and asks Beena to return the bangle.

Ashutosh apologizes to Purvi and asks her to reconsider her decision. Soon, RV (Abrar Qazi) sends a bike for Ashutosh as he feels it was his fault due to which the bike broke down. Ashutosh accepts the bike and Purvi thanks RV for the kind gesture. Later, Jasbeer comes to stop Purvi’s engagement but RV manages to come on time and gets Jasbeer arrested.

In the coming episode, Purvi thanks RV again for helping her and her family. RV leaves from the engagement ceremony and Purvi thinks about him. Soon, Purvi and Ashutosh exchange rings. However, Purvi’s sister witnesses that Purvi loves RV and hence asks her to call off her marriage with Ashutosh and accept her feelings for RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2597 3 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Jasbeer comes to stop Purvi’s engagement but RV manages to come on time and gets Jasbeer arrested.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.