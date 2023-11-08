Kumkum Bhagya: Purvi gets kicked out of Rajvansh’s office

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi and Ranbir finally reunite. However, Mihika spoils their first night. Later, Prachi and Ranbir head for their honeymoon but Akshay and Mihika follow them. Soon, Mihika takes an extreme step. She kills Akshay and unfortunately in the dark, Ranbir holds the same knife. When the lights get on, everyone believes that Ranbir stabbed Akshay. Ranbir gets arrested for killing Akshay.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) is taken into custody and the court hearing starts. Soon, it is proved that Ranbir killed Akshay and the judge gives the death penalty punishment. Prachi breaks down after hearing the news. Later, Ranbir is taken to another cell. However, while they are on the way, Ranbir’s police van meets with an accident and Ranbir dies. Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) world shatters after learning about Ranbir’s death.

In the coming episode, the show takes 20-year leap and Prachi stays along with her daughter Purvi, bua Vishakha and mother Manpreet and they work for Kumkum Bhagya Hall. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Vishakha land at Rajvansh aka RV’s (Abrar Qazi) office with an appointment. Hence, the receptionist denies them entry. However, Vishakha gets angry and soon creates a scene in the office. The security people kicked out both Purvi and Vishakha from RV’s office.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2575 7th November 2023 Written Episode Update

