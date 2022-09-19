Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya by Balaji Telefilms is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As we reported earlier, Rahul and his henchmen decide to carry out their strategy. When Vikram questions them, they soon grab Dida’s hand and put a knife on her neck. Kohli family gets shocked. Soon, when Ranbir starts arguing with them, they point a gun at him.

Prachi tries to talk to Rahul and his henchmen when suddenly, the latter slips and falls down. The Kohli family takes advantage of the situation and starts fighting with the goons. Meanwhile, Ranbir grabs Prachi’s hand and takes her away. However, the two soon start arguing as Ranbir feels Prachi was risking her life by arguing with the goons. Sahana witnesses their cute nok-jhok and gets happy.

Now, in the coming episode, Rhea comes to talk to Rahul and bribes him. Rahul agrees and Rhea acts in front of the family of saving them. Amidst this Rahul gets angry when Aaliya tries to argue with him. Furious Rahul reveals to the family that Rhea had bribed him inside the room and this is her fake act to impress all. Ranbir and Pallavi get shocked by his statement.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Rhea get exposed?

