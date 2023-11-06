Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir gets ARRESTED on Akshay’s murder charges

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Pandit ji sees Ranbir’s kundalini and reveals to him that these four coming days are dangerous for him. However, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) ignores his prediction and decides to proceed with the wedding. Ranbir and Prachi get engaged and during the engagement ceremony, Akshay also apologizes to Kohli’s family.

Mihika spoils Prachi’s dress but Ranbir comes up with a solution and helps Prachi. They get dressed in red bridal outfits and finally get married. Ranbir and Prachi take the blessings of the elders after the wedding. At the bidaai, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) gets emotional and cries. Manpreet and Ashok also cry as they send off their daughter with Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir finally reunite. However, Mihika spoils their first night. Later, Prachi and Ranbir head for their honeymoon but Akshay and Mihika follow them. Soon, Mihika takes an extreme step. She kills Akshay and unfortunately in the dark, Ranbir holds the same knife. When the lights get on, everyone believes that Ranbir stabbed Akshay. Ranbir gets arrested for killing Akshay.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2574 6th November 2023 Written Episode Update

