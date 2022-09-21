Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya by Balaji Telefilms is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As we reported earlier, furious Rahul reveals to the family that Rhea had bribed him inside the room and this is her fake act to impress all. Ranbir and Pallavi get shocked by his statement. Aaliya argues with the goons and tries to save Rhea from the allegations.

Later, the goons demand a ring from Prachi, but she refuses to give it. When a goon grabs her hand, Ranbir hits him. The goons get angry and spread a poisonous gas which makes everyone unconscious. Prachi and Ranbir manage to escape from the hall but Prachi inhales the gas and falls down unconscious. Ranbir notices her and gets shocked.

Now, in the coming episode, Ranbir gets worried as Prachi fails to wake up. Ranbir runs to the goon and asks her about the solution via which Prachi can gain consciousness. He suggests Ranbir to try mouth-to-mouth ventilation. Ranbir runs to Prachi and tries the technique. Soon, Prachi starts gaining consciousness and Ranbir gets happy.

