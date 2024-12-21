Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Jasbir Exposes Netra’s True Face, Purvi Warns Monisha

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi stops RV and Netra’s marriage, revealing the big truth. Deepika warns Monisha about Purvi’s plan.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi shows the clip of Netra accepting that she faked being molested by RV and reveals how she accuses him of her master plan, leaving everyone shocked. In a heated moment, Jasbir reveals that Netra planned the murder of her boyfriend Sahil, and she is responsible for his death, leaving Netra shocked.

As Monisha arrives, Purvi welcomes her, highlighting that everyone’s truth is coming out, and now her truth will also be exposed. Monisha looks stressed out by Purvi’s statement. Lastly, Purvi announces that since Netra is not molested, RV doesn’t have to marry her, and this marriage will not take place now, creating an intense moment.

Will Purvi expose Monisha’s truth in front of everyone?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).