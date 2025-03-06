Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Requests Smita To Break Sneha & Vihaan’s Marriage. Will She Succeed?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) tries to find out about Vihaan. She gets confirmation after hearing him talk on the phone, which leaves her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana boldly attempts to save Sneha. She comes to the wedding with her sister and asks Smita to break Sneha’s marriage with Vihaan because he is not the right person. Kanti screams at Prarthana while Raunak (Akshay Bindra) tries to stop her. Meanwhile, Smita asks Prarthana if she is in her right mind. Prarthana tells Smita that he is not good.

Raunak takes Prarthana out, but she comes again and reveals that Vihaan makes films by forcefully making girls wear short clothes. But nobody trusts her. Sneha criticizes Prarthana for ruining her day. Vihaan screams at her whole Raunak and throws her out of the house.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.