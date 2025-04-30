Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Preeta Senses Familiarity With Prarthana, Goes Out To Find Her

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with interesting dramas and gripping storylines. It continues to entertain viewers. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production company, Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) blesses Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) for their wedding as they come to meet her in jail.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes to the hospital to give her and Raunak’s marriage invitation. However, she notices Preeta (Shraddha Arya) struggling to breathe properly. Prarthana puts on her breathing equipment, which helps Preeta breathe, while Prarthana’s locket is stuck in Preeta’s hand. She adores Preeta and leaves after giving her the wedding invitation card.

As Prarthana leaves, Preeta regains consciousness. She touches the locket Prarthana left for her, and the nurse reveals about her. Preeta senses familiarity and an unbound connection. She wakes up and heads out of the hospital room in search of Prarthana.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.