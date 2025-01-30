Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV And Purvi’s Heartfelt Confession, Monisha Conspires Against Purvi

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule over hearts with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Deepika tells Monisha to separate RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) before it’s too late.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha shares with Dushyant that she has challenged her to expose her within 24 hours and throw her out of the house. Monisha tells Dushyant they have to kill Purvi as she is getting out of control.

In a heartfelt conversation, RV asks Purvi if he matters to her. Purvi accepts the fact, highlighting that she knows she doesn’t matter to him, leaving RV shocked. Purvi expresses her concern, revealing that he wants Monisha in her life. RV looks at Purvi lovingly, creating a romantic moment.

On the other hand, Monisha begins her ploy against Purvi, and her father calls the same person they hired to hit Harleen during the car accident. The goon asks for help, and Monisha volunteers to help him.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).