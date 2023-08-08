Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi's relationship

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir’s engagement is set, and Prachi extends her congratulations with a sweet gesture. However, their actions are veiled in a web of misunderstanding, as both believe the other is trying to incite jealousy. Unbeknownst to each other, they continue to play along, pretending to be happy, while their hearts are entangled in a complicated dance of emotions.

In the coming episode, Tandon family gears up for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement. With the engagement date now fixed, the Tandons are all set to celebrate this joyous occasion at their farm house. However, amidst the preparations, a subtle tension brews as Prachi takes charge of decorating the venue.

Prachi’s involvement in the preparations doesn’t sit well with Ranbir, raising both his curiosity and concerns. Meanwhile, Akshay and Mihika, intrigued by the close bond between Ranbir and Prachi, embarks on a mission to unravel the true nature of their relationship.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

