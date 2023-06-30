Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi gear up to welcome Mihika’s boyfriend

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Prachi and Akshay take Khushi along and buy her balloons. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

After three months leap, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face. While Prachi grapples with her emotions, Vishakha, on the other hand, feels a sense of happiness for Akshay, as he will now have the opportunity to spend quality time with Prachi in Khushi’s absence.

In the coming episode, Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him. While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him.

OMG! Who is this mystery man? Will he bring new trouble in Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!