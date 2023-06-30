ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi gear up to welcome Mihika’s boyfriend

Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Prachi asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so that the family can meet him in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 11:03:21
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Prachi and Akshay take Khushi along and buy her balloons. Ranbir, who passes by, witnesses the happy family and gets furious.

After three months leap, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face. While Prachi grapples with her emotions, Vishakha, on the other hand, feels a sense of happiness for Akshay, as he will now have the opportunity to spend quality time with Prachi in Khushi’s absence.

In the coming episode, Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him. While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him.

OMG! Who is this mystery man? Will he bring new trouble in Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

